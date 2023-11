Bahrain suspends economic relations with Israel, parliament confirms

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:57 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:09 PM

The Council of Representatives of Bahrain on Thursday announced that the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain has left the country and the Bahraini ambassador to Israel has returned. Economic relations with Israel have also been suspended, it added.

In a statement, the council said the decision confirms Bahrain’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause and upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

Israel's foreign ministry said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain. If confirmed, it would be the first such move by one of Israel's Gulf Arab allies.

"The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country," a statement said.

"Economic relations with Israel have also been halted," said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

The move is "in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people", it said.

Abdulnabi Salman, parliament's first deputy speaker, confirmed the decision to AFP, saying the "ongoing conflict in Gaza cannot tolerate silence".

Bahrain and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Under the accords, Israel also established ties with the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

The accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020. Their rulers — as well as American and Israeli officials — continue to frame the deals as a step toward a “ new Middle East” in which closer ties could foster peace and prosperity.

"We would like to clarify that no announcement or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel regarding the return of the ambassadors of these countries," Israel's foreign ministry said.

"Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable," it added.

The move comes nearly one month after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 230, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops in an assault that the health ministry says has killed 8,700 people, two-thirds of them women and children.

As recently as September, Bahrain and Israel agreed to boost trade relations during a visit by Israel's foreign minister Eli Cohen to Manama to inaugurate Israel's new embassy.

