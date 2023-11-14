Gaza crisis: 179 people, including babies, buried in 'mass grave' at hospital complex

This week, after deadly protests between police and factory workers, govt mandated almost 60% raise to minimum monthly wage
The director of Gaza's biggest hospital said on Tuesday that 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit (ICU), had been buried in a "mass grave" at the complex.
"We were forced to bury them in a mass grave," said Al Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out.
"There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues," he said, as no fuel has entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
On Tuesday, a man and a woman died in the ICU, bringing the number of people who had died in the unit to 29, Salmiyah said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A journalist inside the hospital who is collaborating with AFP said the stench of decomposing bodies was everywhere in the facility.
But he said nighttime fighting and air strikes from Monday into Tuesday had been less intense than previous nights.
Israeli tanks have massed at the gates of Al Shifa hospital, which Israel says conceals an underground command "node" used by Hamas. It is a charge the Palestinian militant group denies.
ALSO READ:
This week, after deadly protests between police and factory workers, govt mandated almost 60% raise to minimum monthly wage
'My experience of late has confirmed for me that food diplomacy does not work and that you cannot solve problems ... over the proverbial plate of hummus'
This comes a year before the 2024 election in which Biden is seeking a second term, with hard-right former president Donald Trump his likely opponent
The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers
It has been so exceptionally hot in part because oceans have been warming, which means they are doing less to counteract global warming than in the past
Five of the injured were treated in the hospital in Musawa, while the other 15 whose injuries were more severe, were taken to a bigger medical facility in the state capital Katsina
Minister says decision was made to 'signal' concern over Gaza situation
The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza