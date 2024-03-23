Gaza: 9 killed in Israeli fire while waiting for aid, Hamas says

The Delhi chief minister will run the government from jail if needed, says his party leader
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli fire on Saturday killed nine people and wounded dozens more as they were waiting at an aid distribution point in the territory's north.
"At least nine were killed and dozens injured by Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells. They were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout" on the outskirts of Gaza City, a health ministry statement said.
Israel's military said it was looking into the report.
