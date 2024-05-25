E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Eid Al Adha 2024: Likely first day revealed by Egyptian Astronomy Institute

The crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah will be born at 2:39pm Cairo time on June 6

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 2:50 PM

Friday, June 7, will likely be the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah for the current Hijri year 1445, according to the Egyptian Astronomy Institute. Consequently, by astronomical calculations, the first day of Eid Al Adha will likely be observed on Sunday, June 16.

Dr Taha Rabeh, President of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt has announced that astronomical calculations conducted by the Institute’s Sun Research Laboratory.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In his statement today, Dr Rabeh detailed that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah will be born directly at 2:39pm Cairo time on Thursday, June 6, which corresponds to the 29 of Dhul-Qi’dah.


The crescent will be visible in the sky of Makkah for 11 minutes and in Cairo for 18 minutes after sunset on the same day, known as the sighting day. In the various governorates of Egypt, the crescent will remain visible for periods ranging between 12 and 20 minutes after sunset.

Dr Rabeh also pointed out that the new crescent will be visible after sunset in the skies of several Arab and Islamic capitals and cities for periods ranging from 1 to 28 minutes. However, in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, the moon will set 9 and 14 minutes before sunset, respectively, making the crescent invisible in these locations on the sighting day.

ALSO READ:


More news from World