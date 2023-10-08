Two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria

Heart Uy lost her life in a devastating fire accident at her family home on Wednesday
An Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian, according to Egypt's Interior Ministry.
Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It said the suspected assailant was detained.
Security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack. An amateur video circulating on social media showed at least three ambulances apparently taking the victims to hospitals, while onlookers were seen watching behind a police barrier.
Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.
Sunday’s attack came as Israel was battling Palestinian militants after a major incursion from Gaza.
Egypt made peace with Israel decades ago and has long served as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But anti-Israeli sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of violence.
