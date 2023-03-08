Egypt offers citizenship to foreign investors

Nationality can be granted to applicants who meet one of four conditions

By AFP Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 8:09 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 8:10 PM

Egypt announced on Wednesday it is offering citizenship to foreign investors willing to spend at least $250,000 in the country.

According to state newspaper Al Ahram, a decision by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli published in the official gazette, says the premier can now “grant Egyptian nationality” to applicants that meet one of four conditions.

Foreigners can either buy at least $300,000 of real estate in Egypt, invest $350,000 in the country, deposit $500,000 in an Egyptian bank account or “make a non-refundable $250,000 deposit in direct revenues in foreign currency into the state's public treasury”.