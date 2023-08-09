Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Saifuddin presented with 'Nile Sash' award of Egypt

The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi presented Dawoodi Bohra community leader Sultan Al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin with the 'Nile Sash' on Tuesday in recognition of his continuous efforts towards cultural, charitable and social causes in Egypt.
During the meeting, President El Sisi praised the long-standing ties between Egypt and the Bohra community and expressed his appreciation for Syedna Saifuddin's role in renovating historical shrines and masjids in Egypt as well as his various philanthropic activities in the country.
Syedna Saifuddin has been instrumental in the endeavour to restore ancient Fatimi monuments in Cairo which date back to the 10th through 12th centuries. This movement began in the late 1970s with the restoration of the nine-century-old masjid of Imam Al Hakim, also known as Al Jami Al Anwar. He also contributed to the renovation and restoration of various mosques including Al Hussein, Al Sayyeda Nafisa, and Al-Sayyeda Zainab.
While interacting with President El Sisi, Syedna Saifuddin commended the President's leadership in promoting religious tolerance and coexistence. He also lauded Egypt's active regional and international role and support for causes of importance with regard to the Islamic world.
Syedna Saifuddin prayed for the continued development and progress of the nation.
The meeting was also attended by Major General Abbas Kamel, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, and members of Syedna’s family.
-wheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase
After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl's father and shot during a struggle
Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
They remained huddled just metres above the water amid constant fear of being spotted by the ship’s crew or falling into the ocean infested with sharks and whales
While the Meta CEO has suggested he was awaiting a word from Musk on the date, the Tesla boss has indicated fans might have to wait a bit more
The former president says there is no way he can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the case
He was suffering from severe heart disease and underwent a bypass surgery on August 3