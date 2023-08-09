Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Saifuddin presented with 'Nile Sash' award of Egypt

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi presented Dawoodi Bohra community leader Sultan Al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin with the 'Nile Sash' on Tuesday in recognition of his continuous efforts towards cultural, charitable and social causes in Egypt.

During the meeting, President El Sisi praised the long-standing ties between Egypt and the Bohra community and expressed his appreciation for Syedna Saifuddin's role in renovating historical shrines and masjids in Egypt as well as his various philanthropic activities in the country.

Syedna Saifuddin has been instrumental in the endeavour to restore ancient Fatimi monuments in Cairo which date back to the 10th through 12th centuries. This movement began in the late 1970s with the restoration of the nine-century-old masjid of Imam Al Hakim, also known as Al Jami Al Anwar. He also contributed to the renovation and restoration of various mosques including Al Hussein, Al Sayyeda Nafisa, and Al-Sayyeda Zainab.

While interacting with President El Sisi, Syedna Saifuddin commended the President's leadership in promoting religious tolerance and coexistence. He also lauded Egypt's active regional and international role and support for causes of importance with regard to the Islamic world.

Syedna Saifuddin prayed for the continued development and progress of the nation.

The meeting was also attended by Major General Abbas Kamel, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, and members of Syedna’s family.

