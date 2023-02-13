India: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Dawoodi Bohra's Arabic Academy in Mumbai

The Prime Minister was given a tour of the campus to take him through the history, heritage and educational values of the Bohra community

Narendra Modi inaugurates of New Campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, in Mumbai on February 10, 2023.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 7:57 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai. The head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin welcomed the Prime Minister at the complex.

The Prime Minister and Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin proceeded towards the main entrance, which is modelled after ‘Baab Zuwayla’—a gateway to the old city of Cairo built by the Fatimid imams—from where he entered the campus. They planted a fig tree, which serves as a symbol of growth, renewal, and the flourishing of knowledge. Two young members of the community presented Prime Minister Modi with doves, which were released as a gesture of peace and goodwill.

Modi then unveiled the inaugural plaque and officially inaugurated the Arabic Academy with a ceremonial untying of the ribbon. He was given a tour of the campus to take him through the history, heritage and educational values of the Bohra community. Around 100 students and faculty members were situated at various locations along the Prime Minister’s route throughout the campus to greet and exchange conversations with him.

The Prime Minister then visited the Ceremonial Hall of the campus where dignitaries and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community from India and abroad were seated.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and head of the global Dawoodi Bohra community, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for joining him on this auspicious day.

He spoke of the decades-old friendship and bond between the Honourable Prime Minister and his respected father Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin. He thanked the Prime Minister for his numerous initiatives for the betterment of the nation, remarking specifically on his presidency of the G20.

“India has been our home for centuries, and we are at peace here,” said His Holiness. He prayed that every child in the nation and across the world receives a beneficial education and the opportunity to grow and flourish.

Modi was felicitated and presented with a traditional shawl as a symbol of His Holiness' gratitude and appreciation. He was then accompanied by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to the Western Gate of the campus and bid farewell. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that he is not here as a Prime Minister but as a family member who has been associated with this family for four generations.

The Prime Minister said every community, group or organization is recognized by its ability to keep its relevance intact with changing times. “On the parameters of adapting to changing times and development, Dawoodi Bohra Community has proved itself. “Institution like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a living example of this”, the Prime Minister said.

The PM elaborated on his long association with the Dawoodi Bohra Community and said that the affection of the community keeps raining on him wherever he goes. He remembered the instance of Dr Syedna teaching at the age of 99 and talked about his close relations with the community in Gujarat. Recalling the centenary celebration of Dr Sydena in Surat, the Prime Minister recalled the commitment by the spiritual leader about the water situation in Gujarat and expressed gratitude for their continued commitment to the cause of water. Shri Modi cited this as an example of the complementarity of society and government for causes ranging from tackling malnutrition and water scarcity.

“When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra brothers and sisters definitely come to meet me”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the love and concern of the Bohra community for India.

“The country is taking the resolutions of Amrit Kaal forward with reforms like the new National Education Policy”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the new opportunities being made available for modern education of women and girls. He noted that Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is also moving forward in this endeavour.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said “The people of the Bohra community in foreign lands can act as brand ambassadors of shining India. The Dawoodi Bohra community will continue to play an important role in reaching the goal of a developed India.”

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, and Ministers from the Government of Maharashtra were present on the occasion among others.

ALSO READ: