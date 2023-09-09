Clashes resume in largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, killing 3

The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
Clashes resumed early on Saturday at the largest refugee camp in Lebanon between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militant groups, killing three people and wounding 10 others.
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the volatile situation in an attempt to end the fighting.
Mikati called for an end to the fighting saying that what is happening in Ein El Hilweh “does not serve the Palestinian cause and is harmful to the Lebanese state".
Sounds of gunfire and explosions could be heard in the Ein El Hilweh refugee camp and nearby areas on the edge of the southern port city of Sidon.
The fighting resumed on Friday, after a month of creative calm, forcing hundreds of people to flee for safety in nearby areas.
Fatah had accused the militant Islamist groups of gunning down one of their top military officials on July 30.
At least 20 people were wounded on Friday.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that it is taking measures, including contacting several sides, to work on ending the clashes. It also called on people to avoid getting close to areas of fighting.
ALSO READ:
A Lebanese security official said the three people killed on Saturday included two Palestinians inside the camp and a Lebanese man who was hit with a stray bullet while driving outside Ein El Hilweh. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said 10 others were wounded.
Senior Fatah official, Maj-Gen Munir Makdah, refused to discuss the situation inside the camp when contacted by The Associated Press but said Fatah officials in Lebanon and in the Palestinian territories are for a cease-fire and blamed the militant groups for not respecting it.
“There is ongoing chaos. There is no battle but chaos and shooting from a long distance,” Makdah said from inside the camp.
Late on Saturday, the municipality of Sidon, with the help of the Lebanese Red Cross and the civil defence, set up more than a dozen tents at the northern entrance of the city to house scores of people displaced by the fighting.
“This is a temporary shelter and not a permanent one,” said Mustafa Hijazi, an official at the municipality of Sidon, adding that 16 tents were set up on Saturday to house between 100 and 150 people. Hijazi said the plan is to reach 250.
Hijazi added that mobile toilets were also put in place near the tents and the Lebanese Red Cross and the civil society will work on bringing water.
Ein El Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp. The United Nations says about 55,000 people live in the camp, which was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.
Earlier this summer, there were several days of street battles in the camp between Fatah and members of the extremist Jund Al-Sham group that left 13 people dead and dozens wounded.
The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement
Prosecutors had asked for the man to be sentenced to 40,562 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and establishing a criminal organisation
G20 nations collectively represent around 80% of global economic output and about 60% of the world’s population
The CEO continued right on with the press conference after the incident, only stopping to say he loved cream cakes
The former officers, aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages at a hearing at a London court