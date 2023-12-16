Britain says a Royal Navy ship has shot down an attack drone over the Red Sea

It was at a depth of 198km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
A Royal Navy warship has shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, Britain’s defence secretary said on Saturday.
Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone that was “targeting merchant shipping". The overnight action is the first time the Royal Navy has shot down an aerial target in anger since the 1991 Gulf War.
Shapps said attacks on commercial ships in the global trade artery by Yemen’s Houthi rebels “represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security".
“The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he said in a statement.
Global shipping has become a target during the war between Israel and Hamas. The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel.
Houthi rebels said they fired a barrage of drones on Saturday toward the port city of Eilat in southern Israel. The announcement came hours after Egypt’s state-run media reported that Egyptian air defence had shot down a “flying object” off the Egyptian resort town of Dahab on the Red Sea.
ALSO READ:
Earlier this month, three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, and a US warship shot down three drones during the assault, the US military said.
On Friday, Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab Al Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further notice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.
HMS Diamond was sent to the region two weeks ago as a deterrent, joining vessels from the US, France and other countries.
It was at a depth of 198km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
Spokesperson says whereabouts of the Russian opposition leader unknown as officials at the penal colony said he is no longer on the inmate roster
A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
The retailer's Instagram account was flooded with thousands of comments, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on X
Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
New policies increase English test ratings and introduce stricter scrutiny for international students' second visa applications
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust