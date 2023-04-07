7 wounded in suspected attack as car rams into a group of people in Tel Aviv

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023

Israeli authorities said late Friday that at least seven people were wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub.

The exact nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry referred to it as a "terror attack," a term Israeli officials use for assaults by Palestinians.

Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over. Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel's rescue service described the incident as a shooting attack.

The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Israeli air strikes on Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and Gaza, as well as a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis.

Israel unleashed rare air strikes on Lebanon and bombarded the Gaza Strip on Friday, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict after days of violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Later in the day, there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the hostilities in check. Fighting on Israel's northern and southern borders subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem passed peacefully. But a Palestinian shooting attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank killed two British-Israeli sisters just hours later — a grim reminder of the combustible situation.

The current round of violence began Wednesday after Israeli police twice raided the Al Aqsa Mosque — in one case fiercely beating Palestinians, who responded by hurling rocks and firecrackers. That led Thursday to rocket fire from Gaza and, in an unusual escalation, the barrage from southern Lebanon and the Israeli retaliation.

Israel, meanwhile, appealed to the international community to condemn the rocket fire from Lebanon and Gaza and what it said was incitement to violence by Hamas. It urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres to issue a Security Council condemnation of Lebanon and Hamas.

The Israeli foreign minister, Eli Cohen, spoke by phone with his counterparts from Turkey and Bahrain — both countries that only recently improved ties with Israel — about how to calm tensions.