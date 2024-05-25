E-Paper

12 people arrested in khat smuggling attempt in Saudi Arabia

The authorities urged citizens and residents to report any information they have regarding drug sales

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:28 AM

Saudi authorities arrested 12 Yemeni nationals for attempting to smuggle 266kg of khat through the borders of Al-Rabwah, Asir Region, according to state news agency SPA on Friday, May 24.

The items were seized and handed over to the authorities, SPA reported.


The government urged citizens and residents to report any information they have regarding drug smuggling or sales to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

Residents can file a report by calling 911 for Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 for other regions. They can also send an email to 995@gdnc.gov.sa.

The authorities assure that all reports are treated with confidentiality.

