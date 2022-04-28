Man faces four murder charges after London stabbings

The 28-year-old stands accused of killing a family

By AFP Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:31 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:37 AM

A 28-year-old man is due in court on Thursday to face four charges of murder after a family was found stabbed to death at a property in south London, police said.

Joshua Jacques, who lives locally in the Bermondsey area where the bodies were found, was arrested after reports of a disturbance at the property in the early hours of Monday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the victims included Jamaican-born healthcare worker Dolet Hill, 64 and her partner Denton Burke, 58.

Hill’s daughter, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Ofori-Akuffo’s daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, were also killed at the house.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives, indicating terrorism is not suspected, and the Met said they were not looking for anyone else.