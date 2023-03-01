Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS

The quake was at a depth of 582.6 km

File photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kimbe region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 582.6 km (362 miles), the USGS said.

On Monday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.