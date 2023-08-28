Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Colombia

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres

By Reuters Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Colombia on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.

ALSO READ: