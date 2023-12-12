UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Argentina

It was at a depth of 198km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 4:37 PM

Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 4:38 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Salta province, Argentina on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 198km (123 miles), GFZ said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World