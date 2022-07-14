Is Twitter down? Thousands of users report global outage

'He has all the right attributes to lead the country,' tweets Steve Barclay
Social media users on Thursday reported facing issues in accessing the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Thousands of users all over the world have been unable to log into their accounts. They are facing error/reloading messages when trying to log in.
Outages were reported by Downdetector at 4pm.
Users in the UAE, Pakistan, India as well as the US and Canada have not been able to log into their accounts, according to the comments section in Downdetector.
'He has all the right attributes to lead the country,' tweets Steve Barclay
The visit to Jeddah on Friday will be the focus of the trip
John Bolton said on TV that Jan 6 riot was not insurrection
Zelenskiy urged the alliance to admit his country after Finland, Sweden were invited
Researchers move a step closer to a long-term goal of using pig parts to address the shortage of human organs for transplant
Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti withdraw before the final list of candidates was announced
Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet in Turkey for talks to break an impasse on allowing Ukrainian grain to leave its southern ports
Hundreds of people fill pedestrian walks outside the Zojoji temple in Tokyo to bid goodbye