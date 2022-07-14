Is Twitter down? Thousands of users report global outage

By Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 4:39 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 4:41 PM

Social media users on Thursday reported facing issues in accessing the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Thousands of users all over the world have been unable to log into their accounts. They are facing error/reloading messages when trying to log in.

Outages were reported by Downdetector at 4pm.

Users in the UAE, Pakistan, India as well as the US and Canada have not been able to log into their accounts, according to the comments section in Downdetector.