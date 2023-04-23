India's Wipro to consider share buyback at board meeting this week

Average global temperatures could hit all-time highs in 2023 or 2024, say scientists
Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Sunday it will consider a share buyback proposal at its board meeting on April 27.
Indian IT services companies are facing challenges, with shares under pressure as clients cut budgets and scale back projects amid fears of a recession in major economies and recent turmoil in the global banking sector.
Wipro, which will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, last bought back shares in October 2020. That share buyback totalled 95 billion Indian rupees ($1.16 billion) worth of shares.
Wipro is one of India's 'Big 3' in the IT services space. Its larger peers — Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys — have reported weaker earnings and forecast an uncertain environment in the financial year ending March 2024.
Shares of Wipro are down 6.3 per cent so far this year after falling more than 45 per cent in 2022.
ALSO READ:
Average global temperatures could hit all-time highs in 2023 or 2024, say scientists
Foreign ministry urges nationals to be vigilant, especially in public places
There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties
The country lies on the fault lines in the Pacific Basin
The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader