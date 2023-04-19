India records 10,542 new Covid infections in last 24 hours

Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has increased to 531,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 44.7 million (44,845,401) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.
The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,250,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 2.20 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year