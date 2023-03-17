ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Webb's infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.
The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.
Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.
ALSO READ:
Webb's infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away
More than 50,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes, with thousands left injured and displaced
The Sharia compliant 20g minted bullion would be a perfect gift during Eid Al Fitr
Defence ministry says Russian fighter jets did not use their on-board weapons and made no contact with the UAV
With its update, text responses from GPT-4 will be more accurate, and — in future — will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology
More than 5,600 tonnes of garbage had piled up by Monday, drawing complaints from some district mayors
Sunak and his family were filmed walking their pet at Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads