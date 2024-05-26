Hamas armed wing says it launched 'big missile' attack on Tel Aviv

Protesters hold placards and wave national flags during an anti-government demonstration in Tel Aviv. Photo: AFP File

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 3:56 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:33 PM

Hamas armed wing said it launched a "big missile" attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday as the Israeli military sounded sirens in the central city, warning of possible incoming rockets.

In a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday, the armed wing said the rockets were launched in response to what it called "Zionist massacres against civilians."

Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.