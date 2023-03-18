Watch: How K9 dogs helped pull off massive drug bust in Saudi Arabia

The authorities urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling, adding that financial rewards could be granted to whistle-blowers

Two attempts to smuggle more than 1.2 million Captagon pills were recently foiled in Saudi Arabia. Some of these illegal drugs were found stashed in huge canisters and other parts of the trucks.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (Zatca) managed to stop the massive shipment from entering the country after an inspection at the port of Duba, according to a report on its website.

Trucks carrying the contraband were busted as the customs authorities thoroughly checked the vehicles. They meticulously looked into the spaces between the tyres and other parts underneath.

In a video shared on Twitter, the customs authority also showed that their K9 dogs were a big help, too.

The dogs were able to sniff out the drugs hidden in the trucks' air tanks. In the first attempt, nearly 700,000 Captagon pills were found in these canisters.

Three people were arrested in the drug bust operation, the authority said.

Zatca vowed to continue its crackdown on drug smuggling and tighten restrictions at the country's ports.

The authority also called on the public to help by reporting any suspicious activity to its 1910 hotline or its international number (00966114208417). They may also send an e-mail to 1910@zatca.gov.sa.

Zatca stresses that any information received through these channels is strictly kept confidential, and a financial reward is granted to whistleblowers.

