UAE President stresses 'need to end Israeli occupation of all Palestinian lands' at GCC summit

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council, in Doha, Qatar.

The summit was inaugurated today by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

In his opening remarks, The Emir of Qatar said that the summit was being held in light of the ongoing tragedy and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip. He noted that the principle of self-defence does not permit the crimes committed by Israel, and that Israel has violated humanitarian and moral standards in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Tamim added that the tragedy has another dimension: the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in obtaining their rights. He called on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to end the war, stressing that regional security cannot be achieved without permanent peace, and permanent peace is not possible without a solution to the Palestinian issue.

UAE stresses need for independent Palestinian state

The UAE President offered remarks in which he expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Tamim for his kind invitation to attend the summit, as well as his generous reception and hospitality. He also commended the efforts and achievements of the Sultanate of Oman during its presidency of the previous session of the Council.

He said, “We laud achievements to date in the Gulf Cooperation Council in deepening cooperation and enhancing cohesion among our peoples. We look forward to additional integration endeavours in various fields to promote greater stability and prosperity for our region and the entire world.”

He added that the UAE, inspired by the values and principles of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stresses the importance of strengthening cooperation to combat incitement, hatred, extremism, and terrorism in light of regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pointed out that the region and world face multiple challenges, including energy and food security, climate change, global health, and various conflicts. He added that confronting these challenges requires a balanced approach based on dialogue and diplomacy, as well as adherence to international law, principles, and treaties.

In this regard, the UAE President stressed that the Emirates believes in the importance of multilateral action, diplomacy, and dialogue to build confidence and lay the foundations for peace based on the United Nations Charter and international conventions.

He stated that Gulf Cooperation Council nations represent successful models of regional and international engagement by building partnerships and playing a constructive and effective role in the regional and international spheres. He called upon GCC nations to continue making positive contributions to international action.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also underscored that in light of ongoing tensions in the region and the increasing intensity of the war in Gaza, the UAE has worked with its partners to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide protection for civilians, avoid the expansion of the conflict that threatens regional stability and security, and identify a political horizon for a comprehensive peace. He expressed appreciation for efforts by Qatar, alongside Egypt and the US, to reach a temporary truce, prompt the release of detainees, and increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He said, "While we regret that the truce has not continued, we urge further efforts to achieve a ceasefire. We also stress that the top priority remains providing humanitarian support and ensuring safe, sustained, and at-scale humanitarian corridors to respond to the increasing needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip."

The UAE President noted that the history of the conflict has proven that repeated escalation and confrontation cannot be stopped without a political horizon and a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. He emphasised that the UAE stresses the need to end Israeli occupation of all Palestinian lands and establish an independent Palestinian state.

