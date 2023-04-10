Saudi envoy says visit to Yemen's rebel-held capital will 'stabilise' truce

The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen said on Monday he had travelled to the country's rebel-held capital to strengthen a truce and push dialogue that could end the country's eight-year-old war.
"I visit Sanaa along with a delegation from the brotherly Sultanate of Oman to stabilise the truce and ceasefire," Mohammed Al Jaber said on Twitter in the first official comment from Saudi authorities about the trip.
He added that he also wants to "support the prisoner exchange process and explore venues of dialogue between Yemeni components to reach a sustainable, comprehensive political solution."
The Saudi delegation's visit to Sanaa is part of a flurry of diplomatic activity to end the conflict pitting the Iran-backed Huthis against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognised government.
A truce announced roughly a year ago has significantly reduced active hostilities within Yemen, and is still largely respected even though it officially expired in October.
A Yemeni government source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said at the weekend that the Saudis and Huthis had agreed in principle on a new six-month truce to pave the way for talks on establishing a two-year "transition".
On Sunday, Huthi media showed Al Jaber shaking hands with the rebels' political leader, Mahdi al-Mashat.
Saudi officials have not provided details or responded to requests for comment about the meetings in Sanaa, which the Huthis seized in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention the following year.
The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998