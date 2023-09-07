Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia to leave for India soon: Embassy

Balwinder was facing a criminal case in the kingdom

By ANI Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 10:57 PM

Balwinder Singh, an Indian national who was stranded in Saudi Arabia, will be leaving for India, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia informed on Thursday.

The embassy said that Balwinder would be leaving for India shortly, and this was possible due to the constant efforts of the embassy. As per reports, Balwinder was stranded in the kingdom as he was facing a criminal case.

The mission also thanked the Saudi authorities for their ‘constant support’.

“The Embassy is happy to announce that with constant efforts of the Embassy, Shri Balwinder Singh is leaving for India shortly. The Embassy will extend thanks to Saudi authorities for their constant support. Here Balwinder Singh is with Embassy officials at Riyadh Airport,” the embassy said on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ: