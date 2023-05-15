GCC Secretary-General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The dissident Congress leader covered a distance of around 25km on Sunday
Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf , and his accompanying delegation, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) on Monday.
They began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father's qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.
He toured the mosque and was briefed about its halls and external corridors.
During the tour, the delegation were briefed about the mosque's noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation's late founder's rich legacy, and about the mosque's leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture's true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.
At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the centre's distinctive publications.
The first titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in the Islamic history.
The dissident Congress leader covered a distance of around 25km on Sunday
INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' on her first attempt, says Navy official
On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the ethnic clashes, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in the relief camps
The Vatican says they spoke about Ukraine’s humanitarian and political situation
Repatriation will begin with small museums and private collectors, and then efforts will turn to larger institutions and Royal collections
According to residents, RSF fighters continue to occupy properties while the army carries out air strikes that say hit civilian targets
Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents