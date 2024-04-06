Eid Al Fitr 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to spot for crescent moon on Monday night

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 2:27 PM

Muslims across Saudi Arabia have been called on to sight the crescent moon on the 29th of Ramadan which corresponds with Monday, April 8 2024 on the Gregorian calendar.

In an advisory, the country's Supreme Court said all those who would be able to see the crescent — either with the naked eye or through binoculars — are requested to notify the nearest court and have his testimony recorded. They may also contact the nearest centre.

The Saudi Press Agency said in the announcement, "The Supreme Court hopes that those who have the ability to see will pay attention to this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and calculate the reward for participating."

The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will convene on the evening of Monday, April 8, to search the night sky for the crescent. If spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Eid Al Fitr falling on Tuesday, April 9. If not, the holy month lasts 30 days and the Islamic festival is on April 10.

