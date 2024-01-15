All residential rent payments must go through online platform in Saudi Arabia

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 4:30 PM

All financial transactions related to residential rent payments in Saudi Arabia must be conducted through the online Ejar platform starting Monday, January 15.

The Real Estate General Authority has begun restricting the financial transactions related to rent payment and said that digital payments can be processed using Ejar's Mada or SADAD channels, specifically through the postpaid number 153.

The authority said that restricting payment through digital channels includes all new residential lease contracts. After Jan 15, any proof of rent payment outside the digital channels in Ejar (Mada and Sadad) will not be considered. The decision does not currently affect commercial rent contracts.

This directive aims to streamline and digitise the rent payment process, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for all parties involved.

The authority said it has begun to gradually stop issuing electronic receipt bonds for new residential contracts, as the payment will be settled automatically when paid through one of the digital channels, without the need to issue a receipt. This is in implementation of a Cabinet decision to make the necessary arrangements to provide electronic payment service for rent contracts.

The move is in the interest of the beneficiaries of the real estate rental sector, which makes it easier for the tenant to pay his financial obligations through digital channels and deposit them in the bank account of the lessor registered in the lease contract.

The Real Estate Authority confirmed that this step begins with the landlord and tenant documenting the contract in Ejar through a real estate broker licensed by the Authority. Subsequently, they are required to use the digital payment channels provided by Ejar for all payment transactions. Following the payment of rent through Ejar's digital channels, the funds will be transferred to the lessor's bank account, as specified in the rental contract, within a maximum period of five working days.

