Germany: Man gets life in prison for ploughing car into parade in 2020

Biden's trip to be focused on meeting with local officials and trying to be a source of comfort to people
World2 days ago
A German court sentenced a man to life in prison for ploughing his car into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen last year, injuring dozens, including 20 children, tagesschau.de reported on Thursday.
The local man, now 31 years old, was accused of having deliberately steered his car into a large group of people with the intention of killing on Rose Monday, the climax of Germany's carneval season.
Life imprisonment is the most severe sentence possible in Germany. The court in Kassel found the man's guilt to be severe, which means his sentence will not be automatically reviewed for parole after 15 years, tagesschau.de reported.
The court was not immediately available for comment.
Rose Monday is an institution in Catholic areas of Germany, especially in the Rhineland where tens of thousands of people dress up and line the streets to watch decorated floats that often mock public figures.
Security at public events in Germany has been tightened since a Tunisian man with militant ties ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, killing 12 people. He was later shot dead by Italian police after fleeing.
Biden's trip to be focused on meeting with local officials and trying to be a source of comfort to people
World2 days ago
Pentagon has said it is working to offer condolence payments and relocation to the family of Afghans killed in the strike
World2 days ago
Court says the jail needs to ensure Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with killing four students, can’t hear or see grown-up inmates
World2 days ago
273 members of Afghanistan National Institute of Music land in Lisbon after they were granted asylum
World2 days ago
European foreign ministers signal readiness to impose new measures if a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border leads to direct military action
World2 days ago
In a meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Vladimir Putin of his deep concern at the Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine
World2 days ago
Spanish actress Veronica Forque was one of Spain’s most popular actresses during the 1980s and 1990s
World2 days ago
Foreign ministers from the world’s richest nations say Iran must stop its nuclear escalation and seize the opportunity to conclude a deal
World3 days ago