UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Explosion occurs at Iran's southern petrochemical plant

The fire has been reportedly extinguished

By Reuters

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:15 PM

An explosion at a petrochemical plant in Iran's southern city of Mahshahr occurred on Wednesday with no casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A clogged Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) reservoir was the cause of the explosion at the Ghadir petrochemical plant, Tasnim reported, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

ALSO READ:


More news from World
A Trump mug shot for history

world

A Trump mug shot for history

In the photo, Trump is posed against a plain grey backdrop, just like the 11 of his fellow defendants whose mug shots were taken before him, including Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani

world