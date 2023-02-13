Vaccine alliance picks Nigerian doctor as new chief

The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
Mohammad Ali Pate, a Harvard professor who has held top health jobs in Nigeria and with the World Bank, will soon take the reins of the Gavi vaccine alliance, the organisation said on Monday.
Pate, a medical doctor trained in internal medicine and infectious disease, will take over the helm on August 3 from US medical epidemiologist Seth Berkley, in charge since 2011, Gavi said in a statement.
Gavi, which has been at the forefront of efforts to immunise the world against Covid, had conducted a year-long recruitment process to find a replacement for Berkley.
Pate, in his 50s, “stood out in a field of world-class candidates,” said Jose Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi board and a former European Commission president, who headed the search.
The Nigerian doctor served as the state minister of health in his country from 2011 to 2013, during which time he lead an initiative to revive routine vaccinations and primary health care, introduced new vaccines to the country and chaired a presidential taskforce to eradicate polio.
He served as the World Bank’s global director for health and director of its global financing facility between 2019 and 2021, leading the bank's $18-billion Covid response.
Pate, who is currently serving as the Julio Frenk Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard Chan School of Public Health, said in Monday's statement that he was “deeply honoured to be joining Gavi”, which he described as "one of the most impactful organisations in global health".
The Gavi vaccine alliance is a non-profit organisation created in 2000 to provide an array of vaccines to developing countries.
It says that since its inception, it has provided vaccines to more than 981 million children, “and prevented more than 16.2 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries”.
Gavi has taken the lead on the Covax initiative, alongside the World Health Organisation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
The global scheme has so far shipped nearly 1.9 billion Covid vaccines to 146 territories, with the focus on providing donor-funded jabs to the 92 weakest economies.
The circumstances around the crash or a possible motive was not immediately clear
The death toll from the disaster has climbed to over 10,000, with despair and anger growing over the pace of rescue efforts
As the death toll climbs, rescuers are racing to find survivors before they succumb to the bitterly cold weather in southern Turkey and northern Syria
The 29-year-old man from Kerala was earlier denied visa by Pakistan but later received a transit visa after court's intervention
CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS HAD EARLY DEATHS. BUT A DRUG TREATMENT HAS CHANGED THE PROGNOSIS
Used correctly, caffeine can help you lift more, run faster and cycle farther
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making