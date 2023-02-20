US President Joe Biden makes unannounced visit to Kyiv: Reports

The surprise arrival comes days before the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine in 2022

By AP Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 2:13 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 2:18 PM

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of the war in the country.

Biden delivered remarks as he met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace, to announce an additional half billion dollars in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

