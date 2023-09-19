UK in close touch with Canada over 'serious allegations' against India

'Everyone was praying, crying, we saw the death,' a resident said, describing the rushing water as sounding 'like a snake'
Britain said on Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.
"We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations," a government spokesperson said.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”
ALSO READ:
'Everyone was praying, crying, we saw the death,' a resident said, describing the rushing water as sounding 'like a snake'
Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead
It is estimated that more than 2,900 people died and over 5,500 were injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Morocco on September 8
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated there were 'possibilities' for military cooperation after meeting with Kim
The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers
France had ordered a halt to sales of the device, released in 2020, after finding that the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted
Sunak asks ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully