Slovenia's ex-president raises 60,000 euros from sale of his old Renault 4

Pahor: I knew (from the start) that this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts

30-year-old Renault 4 put on auction by former Slovenian President Borut Pahor reaches a price at the auction of 60,000 euro in Vransko, Slovenia, on Saturday. —Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 7:16 PM

Slovenia's former president, Borut Pahor, raised 60,000 euros ($64,164) for charities helping children diagnosed with cancer from the sale of his 1991 Renault 4 and handed over the keys to the winning bidder on Sunday.

Businessman Aleksandar Fratar placed the best bid in an auction. "Our intension was to help these fighters (children)," Fratar said.

Pahor, a former fashion model, served two terms as Slovenian president, a mostly ceremonial position. He ended his second five-year term last year and was succeeded by Natasa Pirc Musar, the country's first female president.

"I knew (from the start) that this would not be a auction for people who just like good cars, but for people who have big hearts," Pahor said.