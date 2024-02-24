Late Russian opposition leader Navalny's body given to his mother, says spokesperson

Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
The body of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed to his mother, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison colony, his spokesperson said on Saturday.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, died on February 16 in one of Russia's toughest prisons in northern Siberia, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely seen as political retribution for his opposition.
"Alexei's body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us," Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
For the past week, Russian authorities had refused to give Lyudmila Navalnaya custody of her son's body, after she travelled to the town of Salekhard in the Yamalo-Nenets region, the nearest settlement to the prison colony where Navalny died.
Navalny's team on Friday said they had filed a lawsuit to obtain the body, alleging that local investigators had threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if his mother did not agree to a "secret" funeral.
Yarmysh said plans for the funeral were still unclear.
"Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexei deserves," she said.
His team said previously the Kremlin was trying to block a public funeral, which could turn into a show of support for Navalny's movement and his opposition to Putin.
The Russian leader, who famously never said Navalny's name in public, has not commented on the death of his most vocal critic.
ALSO READ:
Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation
Justice Arthur Engoron bans the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need for creation of a Palestinian state
The 51-year-old stabbed her at least 140 times at her flat in the Westminster area of London in 1994
Indian government alleged Vanessa Dougnac was undertaking journalistic activities without any special permission
In his first public comments on King Charles's health, the prince says he was "grateful" to spend a brief amount of time with his father last week