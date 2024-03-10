Kate issues first message since undergoing surgery

It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
Princess of Wales: 'Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day'
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, thanked the public for their support in her first public message since undergoing abdominal surgery in January alongside a picture of herself with her three children.
The photograph, taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, showed Kate, 42, smiling and looking healthy surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote in a message on X on Sunday. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."
Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday in Britain.
Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after having surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition. She has not been seen in public since and her office Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until after Easter, which falls at the end of this month.
