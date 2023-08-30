Italy PM Meloni's partner faces backlash for comment on rape

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
The partner of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been accused of victim blaming after comments he made about rape on his television talk show.
Andrea Giambruno, who hosts the "Diario del giorno" (Daily diary) programme on the Rete 4 commercial station, was commenting after a gang rape of a young woman in the Sicilian capital Palermo hit the headlines.
"If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk — there shouldn't be any kind of misunderstanding and any kind of problem — but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and coming across a wolf," he said in his programme on Monday evening.
Opposition politicians condemned the comments.
"I say to Giambruno that boys should be educated to show respect, rather than girls taught to be careful. Teach them (males) the value of consent, rather than girls to be wary," said Cecilia D'Elia, a senator with the opposition Partito Democratico.
Giambruno, whose television career has taken off since Meloni became the head of a right-wing government last October, said his comments had been taken out of context to create a "surreal" controversy.
"I didn't say that men are free to rape women who are drunk," he told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Wednesday.
"Some politicians are jumping on a false headline and calling for my suspension, but for what reason? For having told young people not to take drugs?" he added.
Meloni, who has a young daughter with Giambruno, has not commented on the situation.
It is not the first time that Giambruno's comments have caused controversy.
In July, he told German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach "to stay at home, stay in the Black Forest", after Lauterbach questioned the viability of tourism to southern Europe because of intense heat waves.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
In the photo, Trump is posed against a plain grey backdrop, just like the 11 of his fellow defendants whose mug shots were taken before him, including Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani
Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
The Republican says he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a 'serious condition'
Her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school