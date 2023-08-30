Fault which caused UK air traffic control meltdown won't happen again: NATS head

Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
The air traffic control glitch which caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays into and out of Britain on Monday has been fixed and there will be no repeat of the issue, said the head of the country's air traffic control provider, NATS.
Thousands of passengers are stranded abroad after 1,500 flights were cancelled on Monday and disruption to schedules persisted into Tuesday. The peak holiday time period means those affected are not being offered alternative flights for days.
Martin Rolfe, the CEO of NATS, the company which operates Britain's air traffic control systems, said on Wednesday the technical problem was caused by a flight plan which was "not sufficiently standard".
He said the issue had since been fixed.
"We've worked incredibly hard since we restored the service back on Monday to make sure that this type of event can't happen again," he told the BBC.
Ryanair criticised NATS for not having a back-up system. Airlines are now scrambling to help passengers return.
Rolfe said NATS was trying to help the airlines.
"We are working incredibly closely with them to make sure that we help them recover as quickly as they possibly can, and as efficiently as they possibly can," he said.
Priest was buried under layers of ash mixed with black earth, with decorated bowls, seals indicating ancient ritual body paint used for people of elite standing
The Republican says he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a 'serious condition'
Her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school
Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state
The minibus was heading towards a tourist village in the mountainous region