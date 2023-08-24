From tarantulas to tigers, the animals of London Zoo get their annual weigh-in

Luna-25, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, was scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 21
Staff at London Zoo got the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins and skinny stick insects at the zoo’s annual animal weigh-in on Thursday.
Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales with treats, totted up tarantulas and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out.
Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.
“We record the vital statistics of every animal at the zoo — from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole," said Angela Ryan, the facility's head of zoological operations.
Ryan said an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.
“We have critically endangered animals here,” she said. “It’s absolutely vital that we are managing them, managing their health, that we’re breeding them and breeding them well and we’re having healthy offspring that can breed on again.”
Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits, says health expert
Here are details about Letby, one of the worst serial child killers, who was jailed for life for murdering seven newborns
Authorities are investigating the charge that the former prime minister made public a classified cable sent by Pakistani envoy in Washington
The bus was traveling from Sivas, some 240 kilometers east of Yozgat, to Istanbul
He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained
During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter duo to do so