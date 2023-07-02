French mayor survives 'assassination attempt' amid protests; wife and child injured

Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters "rammed a car" into his home, before "setting a fire". "My wife and one of my children were injured," he said.

He put out a statement on the social media platform saying that people rammed a car into his house at 1.30am, before setting it on fire.

Calling it an "assassination attempt of unspeakable cowardice", he said that he has no words to describe the "horror" of the night.

