French mayor survives 'assassination attempt' amid protests; wife and child injured

Last year, 13 people were killed after refusing to stop for police traffic checks in the country
Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.
Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters "rammed a car" into his home, before "setting a fire". "My wife and one of my children were injured," he said.
He put out a statement on the social media platform saying that people rammed a car into his house at 1.30am, before setting it on fire.
Calling it an "assassination attempt of unspeakable cowardice", he said that he has no words to describe the "horror" of the night.
Protests over the death of Nahel, who was shot dead by police during a traffic stop, have spread across the country
Killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic check, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people, police
