British PM vows crackdown on illegal migrants

They chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi
Anyone arriving illegally in Britain will be prevented from staying, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview published on Sunday, ahead of new legislation which is expected to be set out next week.
Under pressure from his own lawmakers to find a solution to the flow of migrants arriving in Britain across the channel from Europe, Sunak has made stopping small boats one of his five key priorities.
“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
A new law to tackle the issue is due to be set out on Tuesday, the newspaper reported, after more than 45,000 people made the perilous crossing last year.
Last year, former prime minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants, many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Syria or other countries suffering war, more than 6,400km to Rwanda.
The policy has faced a legal battle after the first planned deportation flight was blocked by a last-minute injunction granted by the European Court of Human Rights. It was ruled lawful by London’s High Court in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.
Asked on Sky News whether those arriving in Britain illegally would be banned from claiming asylum, government minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I believe so, yes.”
“Should people come to this country illegally then they will be returned or sent to somewhere like Rwanda.”
Asked about how genuine asylum seeks would be able to seek refuge, Heaton-Harris said: “I’m quite sure there will be more safe and legal routes.”
They chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi
New digital driving licence to be recognised by all member states, with individuals disqualified from driving in one country to be similarly disqualified from driving across the EU
Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks