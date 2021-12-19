Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Fiji

By Reuters Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 9:10 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 9:34 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Fiji on Monday (Sunday night in UAE), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

There are no reports yet of any damages or casualties caused by the earthquake

The country is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is known to regularly suffer from powerful earthquake.