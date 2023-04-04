Attappadi tribal lynching case: Justice served for Madhu’s family, says minister Radhakrishnan

14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 8:46 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 8:47 PM

K Radhakrishnan, Kerala Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, said that justice has been served for Madhu’s family after a court in Palakkad on Tuesday found guilty 14 people accused in the 2018 lynching to death of Madhu, a tribal youth from Attappady.

While talking to ANI, the minister said, “Justice served for Madhu’s family. They took a strong stand and there was also an attempt to turn the case but the judgement came as a positive outcome. Among the 16, 14 accused have been found guilty and quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow. The Government stood with the victims and was able to give security and confidence. Police and state did well too.”

“Madhu’s family has been aided by the government with all sort of help. Also, the society has a tendency to attack the weaker section and the government will take stringent actions on such matter.”

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention Act) at Mannarkad acquitted two people- the fourth and the 11th accused- in the case. A total of 16 people were accused of Madhu’s murder.

The 14 accused persons were found guilty under Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Act. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday.

Madhu’s mother and sister have said that they will appeal the court’s decision to acquit two persons.

“All the 16 accused should be punished. We will appeal to the court," the family said. They also added that they have been receiving threats.

Madhu was beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest and accused him of serial theft.

He was also paraded on road with his hands tied up and later handed over to the police. Even though the police admitted him to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead soon after at the hospital. According to Madhu’s family, he suffered from mental illnesses.

The police submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet on the case before the court. There were 127 witnesses in the case out of which 24 witnesses changed statements. The trial was completed by March 10.