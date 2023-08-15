Watch: Pakistani Seema Haider, who crossed border to marry Indian man, hoists tricolour on Independence Day

The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
The cases of Seema Haider and Anju, Pakistani and Indian women respectively, who crossed the border to marry men they met and fell in love with online, have captured great public interest.
As the nations celebrate their Independence Days on August 14 and 15, videos have surfaced on the Internet showing how the two women celebrated their partners' countries on the occasion.
Seema Haider can be seen voicing Indian patriotic slogans, including 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India) in the video below, which is circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).
On the other side of the border, Anju reportedly also celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day, cutting a cake along with her husband.
Anju, 34, who shares two children with her Indian husband, Arvind Kumar, crossed over to Pakistan legally on July 21. She travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir district and reportedly tied the knot with 29-year-old science graduate Nasrullah in a local court.
Pakistani police said that Anju had arrived on a one-month visa to meet Nasrullah and was staying at his house. On Tuesday, Pakistani authorities extended Anju’s visa for a year, Nasrullah said in a statement, according to Geo News. He added that they provided all the required documents to Pakistan’s interior ministry and that all the departments and authorities were cooperating with them.
Meanwhile, Seema and 22-year-old Sachin Meena grabbed headlines last month when their cross-border love story came under the spotlight. Seema, along with her four children, entered India via Nepal in May. They met on a gaming platform during the Covid lockdown in 2020.
She managed to reach Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which shares borders with Nepal, without a visa and started living with Sachin in a rented accommodation. In July, Seema was arrested by Indian police, while Sachin and his father too were apprehended for sheltering her. The three were, however, later granted bail. Seema is currently living with Sachin in Greater Noida.
ALSO READ:
The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies purchased, say experts
Bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors
Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in
Between five and 10 passengers were still missing, while 55 had been rescued
At least 1,848 people have died so far this year attempting the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy and Malta
The United Nations averted a potentially catastrophic environmental disaster
Italy's ancient Colosseum will not host the fight, but the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme