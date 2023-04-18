Visa interviews for Indian students to increase by 30% this summer: US envoy

Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
The US aims to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students by 30 per cent this summer, US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said in Aurangabad on Tuesday.
He said US consulates processed more than 125,000 visa applications of students in India.
During his visit to Aurangabad, Hankey held meetings with members of industries. He also visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and interacted with students.
“Last year, we sent more than 125,000 Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further,” he said.
“Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA,” Hankey added.
During his interaction with students, the American envoy appealed to them to visit websites and find an appropriate curriculum for them.
The US Consulate Mumbai tweeted that Hankey met conservationist and industrialist Mukund Bhogale to learn about the historical legacy of the Marathwada region, efforts towards the preservation of its heritage, and areas of cooperation with the city's business community.
He also interacted with an industrial delegation over supplying aluminium to support the global aerospace and defence supply chain.
