Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Tel Aviv

The airline has already suspended flights to and from Tehran until April 18

By Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 2:38 PM

Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 2:53 PM

German airline group Lufthansa said on Sunday it was suspending flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv at least until Monday following the latest turmoil in the Middle East.

The group, which includes the German flagship carrier as well as Swiss and Austrian airlines, would also ensure its flights avoided the airspace above Israel, Jordan and Iraq for the foreseeable future, it said in a statement to Reuters.


The company had already said on Friday it was suspending flights to and from Tehran until April 18 and would not use Iranian airspace during that time.

