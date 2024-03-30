Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of cardiac arrest at 48

The incident is being treated as a 'mass-casualty event', after cars and as many as 20 people were plunged into the river below
Actor Daniel Balaji, who worked mainly in Tamil films, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday, according to reports by Indian media outlets. Balaji was 48.
Daniel was reportedly taken to a hospital in Kottivakam yesterday after he complained of chest pain.
The Tamil actor's sudden death has shocked the Tamil film industry and his fans.
According to a local media outlet, Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished 'Marudhunayagam'. He then moved to television with Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi', where his character was named Daniel - earning him the screen name, Daniel Balaji.
He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 'Black' and was also a part of 'Bhagavan'. He was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar's 'Ariyavan' in 2023.
