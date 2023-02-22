Spanish police detain father of two sisters slain in Pakistan

Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
Police in Spain have detained the father of two sisters who were victims of so-called “honour killings” while visiting family in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday.
Spain’s National Police confirmed local media reports that the father was taken into custody in the eastern town of Terrassa, near Barcelona.
He is under investigation for his possible involvement in the murders of his daughters, Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23. They were killed last year in Pakistan for allegedly refusing to help their husbands come to Spain after the women had been forced to marry two of their cousins.
The women were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, which neighbours India.
According to Spanish media reports, the women, who had spent several years in Spain, had been forced into the marriages in 2021. When they travelled to Pakistan the following year, their relatives wanted them to help their husbands emigrate to Spain with them. They reportedly refused and asked for divorces instead.
In May, Pakistani police arrested six men for their suspected involvement in the murders. Pakistani officials said that murder charges were levelled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law.
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital