The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said on Monday.
Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao, the officials added.
The disaster dampened celebrations on the primarily-Catholic nation's most important holiday.
"The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased," civil defence worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.
The coastguard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.
Photos released by the coastguard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes in waist-deep floodwaters.
Two deaths were reported in the town of Jimenez.
The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather, as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.
Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.
The coastguard also said that strong winds and big waves sank a fishing boat on Christmas Day off the coast of the central island of Leyte. Two crew members were killed, while six others were rescued.
The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.
ALSO READ:
The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Even in a world gripped by negative climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways
'I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses,' he told reporters
Ukranian President's visit to Washington comes with his country under relentless attack and international aid essential to its ability to fight on
The couple seemed content to be part of the royal family if only House of Windsor had been willing to embrace change
The restriction comes less than three months after female students were allowed to sit college entrance exams
Former UK foreign minister Robin Cook described dish as a crucial part of British culture
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries