Pakistan to hold delayed elections on February 8

A security personnel stands guard at the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP file

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 9:10 PM

Pakistan will hold delayed national elections on February 8 next year, the election commission said on Thursday, as the country grapples with overlapping political, economic and security crises.

"It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8," the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement, after its members met with President Arif Alvi.

A caretaker government has been running the South Asian country since parliament was dissolved on August 9.

Polls were supposed to have taken place within 90 days of parliament's dissolution but the ECP said it needed time to redraw constituency boundaries following the latest census.